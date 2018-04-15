What do you want to ask about what's been happening in Syria?

Image copyright Getty Images

Syria is a country in the Middle East, where there's been civil war there for seven years.

Lots of different groups trying to seize control.

You find out more about the conflict and how the people living in Syria have been affected in our guide.

This weekend the UK, the US, and France fired missiles to destroy what they say are chemical weapons factories in Syria.

It's a really complicated situation - it can be very difficult to know what's going on, and what it might mean for you.

If you've got questions, send them in. We'll get a BBC expert to try and answer some of them.

Don't forget if you're upset by anything you hear about in the news, there's loads of advice here.

Do you want to know why people are fighting in Syria?

Do you want to know what might happen next?

Are you wondering how will people in Syria will affected?

What might it mean for people in the UK?

