How would you fancy having a ride in this giant robot?

It's called the "Landwalker Mononofu," (or "LW-Mononofu" for short), and was built by Japanese engineer Masaaki Nagumo.

He'd always dreamed of riding inside of a giant robot, like the characters from his favourite animated series: "Gundam".

It weighs over 7,000 kgs, and is nearly 8.5 metres tall! So how does he get into the cockpit to control it?

Watch this and find out.