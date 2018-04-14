UK joins military action in Syria

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump

Armed forces from the UK, the US and France have fired missiles to destroy what they say are chemical weapons factories in Syria.

The missions took place overnight and hit places near to the Syrian capital, Damascus, as well as two locations near the city of Homs, according to the US.

It's the biggest military attack against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's government by western powers in Syria's civil war.

President Trump said "The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread, and use of chemical weapons,"

The attacks come after claims of a chemical attack in an area called Douma which shocked a lot of people.

Many think that chemical attack was carried out by Syria's President Assad - but both he and the Russian government, who support him, say they didn't do it.

In conflicts, there are rules about what's acceptable - and chemical weapons are never supposed to be used.

Syria has been fighting a civil war for over seven years. Millions of ordinary people have been affected.

The strikes are over for now, but there was a clear warning from President Trump that if the Syrian government uses chemical weapons again then more missiles could be fired.

Russia have said that they would take any attacks very seriously and the world is waiting to see what will happen next.

