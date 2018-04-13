Big winners at the Bafta Games Awards

Image copyright Nintendo

The Bafta Games Awards are one of the biggest nights in the gaming calendar - and the winners were announced at a ceremony in London on Thursday night.

But did you favourite game win? Check it out.

Super Mario Odyssey

Image copyright Nintendo Image caption Super Mario Odyssey was the first Super Mario game for the Nintendo Switch

A hugely popular winner, Super Mario Odyssey won both Best Game Design and Best Family Game.

It was only released last October but has loads of fans - including DanTDM, who handed out the award for Best Family Game at the awards ceremony on Thursday.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Image copyright Bafta Image caption A total of 45 games were up for awards at the ceremony

It was a good night for Nintendo - as well as scooping prizes for Super Mario Odyssey, they also won Best Game Innovation for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The action adventure game follows Link, who wakes up after a 100-year sleep and tries to defeat the boss Calamity Ganon and the kingdom of Hyrule.

Overwatch

Image copyright Blizzard

Overwatch took home the Bafta for Best Evolving Game.

It's one of the most popular video games in the world right now - and even has it's own World Cup!

Cuphead

Image copyright Studio MDHR

The makers of Cuphead walked away with the Bafta for Best Music.

The retro animated game has been a big hit since it was released in Autumn 2017.