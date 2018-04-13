Mulan live-action remake: More details released!

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is believed that Gong Li and Jet Li will be joining the cast for the live-action remake of Mulan

Mulan fans will be excited to know that we now have more details about the live-action remake of the Disney film Mulan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was exclusively revealed to them that Jet Li is in final talks to play the emperor and Gong Li is confirmed as the film's villain.

The martial arts expert Jet Li is one of China's biggest stars, so film fans will be incredibly excited to hear it looks like he will be joining the cast!

Gong Li will be playing a slightly different villain to what fans might be expecting. While the baddie in the animated film is Shan Yu - the leader of the invading army - the villain in the remake will be a powerful witch.

And the witch isn't the only new character to be hitting our screens. Chinese-Vietnamese actress Xana Tang will take on the role of Mulan's sister.

The new announcements about the cast follow the news that Donnie Yen has been confirmed to play the role of Mulan's mentor, Commander Tung.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Donnie Yen has been confirmed to play the role of Mulan's mentor, Commander Tung

Liu Yifei will take on the role of Mulan, after the Hollywood Reporter said she was picked out of nearly 1,000 candidates!

Chinese-American actress Ming-Na Wen, who did the voice of Mulan in the Disney film, gave her stamp of approval on social media, saying: "Congrats to #LiuYiFei! Great choice for live action #Mulan!".

For those unfamiliar with the story, the film follows the heroic tale of a young woman called Mulan who disguises herself as a man in order to join the army, so that her elderly dad doesn't have to sign up.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Liu Yifei will play the leading role of Mulan

According to Hollywood Reporter, it is due to be released in March 2020 (so we have quite a while to wait!) but the crew are due to begin filming in August in China and New Zealand.

Time to get down to business, we say!