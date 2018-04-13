Commonwealth Games: Gold medallist Elinor Barker on 'giving back to Wales'

Elinor Barker produced a stunning performance to win points race gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last week.

Her victory meant she became the first Welsh cyclist to win a Commonwealth title on the track since Auckland 1990.

The 23-year-old had won silver at the Glasgow Games four years ago and was determined to take the top prize this time.

Elinor caught up with Newsround on the Gold Coast to talk about her success and how proud she is to race for Wales.