Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Check out these black and white book covers

  • 12 April 2018

It's been 20 years since the first Harry Potter book was published in the US and to celebrate there's some special new covers.

  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Brian Selznick © 2018 by Scholastic

    The illustrations were made by artist Brian Selznick.

  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Brian Selznick © 2018 by Scholastic

    He describes himself as a “huge Harry Potter fan”.

  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Brian Selznick © 2018 by Scholastic

    The series of books has sold more than 450 million copies!

  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Brian Selznick © 2018 by Scholastic

    The films have made almost $8 billion world wide, which is almost £6bn!

  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Brian Selznick © 2018 by Scholastic

    When put together, the seven covers form one picture showing Harry's story...

  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Brian Selznick © 2018 by Scholastic

    ...a trick Selznick says "took dozens and dozens of sketches to get right."

  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Brian Selznick © 2018 by Scholastic

    The books will be out in the USA in July.