Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Check out these black and white book covers
It's been 20 years since the first Harry Potter book was published in the US and to celebrate there's some special new covers.
Brian Selznick © 2018 by Scholastic
The illustrations were made by artist Brian Selznick.
He describes himself as a “huge Harry Potter fan”.
The series of books has sold more than 450 million copies!
The films have made almost $8 billion world wide, which is almost £6bn!
When put together, the seven covers form one picture showing Harry's story...
...a trick Selznick says "took dozens and dozens of sketches to get right."
The books will be out in the USA in July.
- 12 April 2018