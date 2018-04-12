Modelling superstar Gigi Hadid's words of wisdom

Image copyright Getty Images

The world-famous model Gigi Hadid has been interviewed for the next issue of fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar.

But this isn't just any interview. Gigi was chatting to Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively, who also happens to be a close friend.

In the chat, they talked about all sorts from fashion and fears, to social media and self-love.

So what did we learn?

1. Nerves are normal

Here is Gigi stepping out on the runway with fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger during New York Fashion Week in 2016

You might think that a world-famous, superstar, A-list, globe-trotting beauty queen like Ms. Hadid doesn't get nervous anymore.

But she told Blake that that is not the case at all!

"I was so nervous the first time I collaborated with [fashion designer] Tommy Hilfiger. I don't even remember walking out or taking my first bow as a designer," she said.

So next time you're stepping out in a school performance or reading something out in class, you can remember that even Gigi gets butterflies in her tummy too!

2. Great experiences are most important

Gigi shows off her fun side on her Instagram

Many people might like to do things in order to take a great picture for their social media.

But not Gigi. She thinks that we should experience great things - and then take pictures if we want to!

"Take pictures of things because you're experiencing them. Don't experience them to take the picture."

So there's some social media advice for everyone!

3. You are always beautiful

As a model, Gigi has been criticised in the past for the way that she looks

As a model, Gigi has often had criticism for the way that she looks, but she thinks it is important to love yourself no matter what.

She says it's important that we don't feel negatively about ourselves because of "some stupid thing someone said".

"It's my experience that your body will grow and change, and there's always beauty in it, no matter what."

When asked about comparing ourselves to pictures we see online, Gigi said: "Those images are not real life."