Syria: UK Government deciding on action

Image copyright European Photopress Agency Image caption UK Prime Minister Theresa May is holding an emergency meeting for ministers to discuss how the UK responds to the attack in Douma

Britain's Prime Minister is deciding whether to get involved in military action in Syria.

Theresa May has called together her government ministers to discuss whether the UK should support action by the United States against the country.

US President Donald Trump has already used social media to warn Russia and Syria they they should "get ready" for missiles to be fired.

Trump was responding to claims of a chemical attack in an area called Douma which shocked a lot of people.

Newsround Guide: What's happening in Douma?

Many think the attack was carried out by Syria's President Assad - but both he and the Russian government who support him, say they didn't do it.

In conflicts there are rules about what's acceptable and chemical weapons are never supposed to be used

Syria's been fighting civil war for over seven years. Millions of ordinary people have been affected.

Newsround Guide: What's happening in Syria?

The last time there were reports of chemical weapons being used in Syria by President Assad's government, President Trump launched a missile attack on a Syrian air base.

Russia say that they would take another attack very seriously and people are worried about what could happen next if missiles are launched again.

If you're upset by this story, or anything in the news, click here for advice.