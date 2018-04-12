Pictures: Crazy final 10 minutes sees Real Madrid beat Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo's injury-time penalty put holders Real Madrid through to the Champions League semi-finals after holding off a stunning Juventus comeback.
-
EPA
The game looked to be heading for extra time after Juventus scored three goals - levelling the tie - before a chaotic final few minutes saw even the calmest of players lose control.
-
Allsport/Getty Images
90th minute: Mehdi Benatia (right) push on Lucas Vazquez is ruled to be a foul and British referee Michael Oliver points to the spot. Benatia is booked and furious Juve players surround the referee.
-
AFP/Getty Images
93rd minute: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (pictured wearing black) argues with the referee, screaming and pointing his finger in the direction of Oliver and is shown a red card.
-
Reuters
96th minute: Juve striker Gonzalo Higuain is brought off and replaced by former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (pictured right).
-
EPA
97th minute: Cristiano Ronaldo smashes the penalty into the top right-hand corner.
-
AFP/Getty Images
98th minute: Ronaldo is booked for taking off his shirt while celebrating in front of the home supporters.
-
AFP/Getty Images
99th minute: Referee blows for full-time. Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-3 after two legs, and go through to the semi-finals.
- Image gallery Real Madrid celebrate Champions League win
- Video Ronaldo v Messi: Who comes out on top?
- Ronaldo beats Messi to best male footballer at the Best Fifa Football Awards
- Image gallery Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic 24 minutes
- Video Cristiano Ronaldo: Why everyone's talking about the Real Madrid star