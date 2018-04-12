Pictures: Crazy final 10 minutes sees Real Madrid beat Juventus

  • 12 April 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury-time penalty put holders Real Madrid through to the Champions League semi-finals after holding off a stunning Juventus comeback.

  • Mario Mandzukic (L) reacts with teammates after scoring the 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg EPA

    The game looked to be heading for extra time after Juventus scored three goals - levelling the tie - before a chaotic final few minutes saw even the calmest of players lose control.

  • 90th minute: Benatia push on Vazquez is adjudged to be a foul and Oliver points to the spot. Benatia booked and furious Juve players surround the referee, incensed at the decision. Allsport/Getty Images

    90th minute: Mehdi Benatia (right) push on Lucas Vazquez is ruled to be a foul and British referee Michael Oliver points to the spot. Benatia is booked and furious Juve players surround the referee.

  • 93rd minute: Buffon remonstrates too vociferously, screaming and pointing his finger in the direction of Oliver and is shown a red card. AFP/Getty Images

    93rd minute: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (pictured wearing black) argues with the referee, screaming and pointing his finger in the direction of Oliver and is shown a red card.

  • 96th minute: Juve striker Gonzalo Higuain is brought off and replaced by former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Reuters

    96th minute: Juve striker Gonzalo Higuain is brought off and replaced by former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (pictured right).

  • 97th minute: Ronaldo despatches the penalty into the top right-hand corner. EPA

    97th minute: Cristiano Ronaldo smashes the penalty into the top right-hand corner.

  • 98th minute: Ronaldo is booked for taking off his shirt while celebrating in front of the home supporters. AFP/Getty Images

    98th minute: Ronaldo is booked for taking off his shirt while celebrating in front of the home supporters.

  • 99th minute: Referee blows for full-time. AFP/Getty Images

    99th minute: Referee blows for full-time. Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-3 after two legs, and go through to the semi-finals.

More on this story