There were "shell-ebrations" after the owner of a tortoise was reunited with their pet - nine months after it crawled away from home.

Pippa is a 12-year-old Hermann's tortoise and escaped from the front garden of a house, in Nottinghamshire, last June.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Jessica Walker found her while walking her dog. Laura, the owner, is delighted to have her pet back.

Check out Pippa's adventure!