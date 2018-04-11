Five chocolate changes we all need to know about
With one famous chocolate bar turning pink, check out these other sweet changes.
-
Barry Callebaut
Now chocolate was always either dark, milk or white, right? But with a new pink choc on the block, a 'ruby' version of the KitKat has been created. So, it's got us thinking, what other choccy changes have there been?
-
BBC
We'll start with the Toblerone. It's one of the most unusually shaped chocolate bars. But fans of its famous triangular chunks weren't sure what to think when in 2016 the space between them was increased. No-one likes gaps where there should be chocolate!
-
Getty Images
Nutella fans went nuts last year when they thought the spread's recipe had been changed so it had fewer hazelnuts in it. Ferrero, which makes it, said the recipe had been given some "minor fine-tuning" but that the hazelnut content was unchanged. Phew.
-
BBC
Now there's a good 'raisin' the Fruit and Nut bar has made it on to our list. Again it's because of another recipe change. Although it'd been the same for 90 years, in 2015 Cadbury decided to add...sultanas. Yum!
-
PA
You've probably had your fair share of Creme Eggs over the last few weeks but there was outrage a couple of years ago when it was revealed the recipe for the chocolate shell had changed. It went from being Dairy Milk to "standard, traditional Cadbury milk chocolate". Modelez International, which produces the eggs, said the basics were exactly the same.
-
Alamy
The clue to what's in this next chocolate is in its name: the Walnut Whip. It's usually topped off with half a walnut but Nestle decided to bring out some new versions last year - without the famous nut on the peak! What?!