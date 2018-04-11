Dec will present Britain's Got Talent on his own

Image copyright Getty Images

We've all been wondering about it for a while but now it's been confirmed that Dec will be presenting the Britain's Got Talent live shows on his own.

It's the first time he'll be going solo for the programme without his friend Ant.

Ant has stepped down from his TV work after he was involved in a car crash in London.

He was charged with drinking alcohol and then driving and is due to appear in court on 16 April.

The BGT auditions took place in January. Both Ant and Dec were there for them alongside judges David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Ant will still be on BGT for the audition stages which were recorded back in January.

Dec presented the final two episodes of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on his own and most fans thought he did really well.

This year's Britain's Got Talent starts on TV this weekend.

Good luck Dec!