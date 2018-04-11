VAR: What is it and why's everyone talking about it?

Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption Manchester City fans are angry after a goal was wrongly disallowed in a match that saw the team go crashing out of the Champions League

Despite a brilliant Premier League season, the last few days have not been Manchester City's finest.

They lost twice to Liverpool in Europe and were beaten in the derby by Manchester United.

They crashed out of the Champions League, after being defeated again by Liverpool in the second leg of the quarter-final, leaving them 5-1 down on aggregate.

There are always plenty of talking points to get fans chatting after big games, but one moment in particular has set tongues wagging.

What are people talking about?

A controversial offside decision saw a Man City goal being wrongly disallowed in the first half, which would have put them 2-0 up.

This resulted in an angry outburst by the blues' manager Pep Guardiola, which saw him banished to the stands for the second half.

Video replays of the incident showed that the on-pitch team had got it wrong - and the offside flag should never have gone up. The ball came off Liverpool's James Milner first, meaning the goal should have been allowed.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Here, we see Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola banished to the stands for the second half, after his angry outburst over the controversial decision

Many Man City fans believe that had the blues gone into the second half 2-0 up, this could have made a big difference to their performance - and the result of the game may have been different.

Not only that, but many also feel that not having their manager to guide them through the second half from the technical area could have had an impact on the result too.

What does this have to do with VAR?

In some sports, umpires and referees are able to get help making big decisions using video technology.

VAR (video assistant referee) uses video technology to help the referee on the pitch to make the right decisions - or, importantly, intervene when a wrong decision is made.

Image copyright PA Image caption In tennis, hawk-eye video technology is used to replay what happened to see if a ball landed in or out of the court

The thinking behind using VAR technology in football is that it could help to avoid potentially match-changing mistakes being made by officials - such as this controversial offside decision.

How does VAR work?

In football, VAR is another referee, but one that has access to TV replays from lots of different angles.

The video assisted referee will always take a look at goals, penalties and straight red cards, even if the on-field referee has not asked for a review. If a mistake has been made, the referee will be told.

Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption VAR would be used to check straight red card decisions

The on-field referee can also refer to the VAR if he or she is not sure about something.

So, it helps with four potentially match-changing situations:

Goals

Penalty/no penalty decisions

Straight red cards

Cases of mistaken identity by the referee

It has been used around the world since March 2016, when football rule-makers agreed to a two-year trial period to find out if it will improve the sport. So far, the technology has been used in 20 competitions.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The technology can be used to make sure that goals are fairly awarded

An official report from January 2018 said that VAR has been accurate in 98.9% of decisions so far during its two-year worldwide trial.

Watch this video to find out more about how it works.

What do people think of VAR?

Opinions about VAR are very mixed.

Lots of people think it should be used to stop mistakes being made, which could alter the outcome of entire tournaments.

But others disagree, saying that using VAR causes long delays in play. It can also disrupt the emotion and excitement of football matches - especially for fans watching the game in the stadium. They can't see or hear what's going on when a VAR decision is being discussed.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Many people feel that VAR makes the experience worse for fans watching the game from inside the stadium, as they don't know what's going on when decisions are being made

Many also feel that as VAR is not used to make all decisions, it isn't right that some wrong decisions would be overturned but others could still stand.

So what now?

Many say that football has resisted adopting video technology more than other sports.

For example, Hawk-eye cameras are used in tennis to see if a ball was in or out, and a TMO - television match official - is used in rugby to help the referee on the pitch determine if a try should be allowed or not.

Recently, Fifa announced that VAR will be used at the World Cup in Russia for the first time, which is a significant moment for football.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino explained: "We wanted to give the referees tools so they can make better decisions, and in the World Cup some very important decisions are made."

Spain's La Liga and France's Ligue 1 are also going to introduce it from next season.

Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption La Liga players will see VAR being introduced for their matches from next season

While VAR has been trialled in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, the Premier League is not expected to introduce the technology next season.

Uefa has also already said that it will not be used in the 2018-19 Champions League, after the head of Uefa Aleksander Ceferin said he sees "a lot of confusion".

Whether or not using VAR will become standard practice in football around the world at some point remains to be seen. For now, the debate rages on!