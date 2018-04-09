Wrestlemania 34: 10-year-old boy becomes youngest WWE champion

Image copyright @WrestleMania

A 10-year-old boy stole the show at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday night.

American wrestler Braun Strowman was told he had to pick a partner for a tag-team match against The Bar.

For weeks people had been guessing who the partner would be but in the end, he picked wrestling fan Nicholas out of the crowd to be his partner.

They took on the pairing of Cesaro and Sheamus and came out on top to win the WWE Raw tag-team championships.

Image copyright @WWEUniverse Image caption Nicholas doesn't look too impressed when he is tagged in...

At one point Strowman tagged Nicholas in but he didn't actually have to do a move.

Image copyright @WWE

The incredible victory means Nicholas has now become the youngest WWE champion in history.