Drop everything! The trailer for the latest installation in the Star Wars franchise has been released!

Solo: A Star Wars Story explores the life of a fan favourite: space cowboy, Han Solo.

The film includes familiar characters such as Qi'Ra, Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca.

Solo is set for release on 24 May in UK cinemas. Check out this sneak peek of the trailer.

Pictures from Disney/Lucasfilm