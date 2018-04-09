Cara: I speak sign language because my parents are deaf

Eight-year-old Cara communicates with her parents using sign language because they are deaf.

She also helps other people speak to them by signing for them at home and out and about in places like shops.

Cara's Mum also has a condition called cystic fibrosis, which can cause problems with the lungs and digestive system.

When her Mum became ill one day, Cara knew what to do and acted quickly by calling an ambulance. Her quick thinking saved her Mum's life.

Because of this, Cara was nominated for an award and got to meet Niall Horan as her prize. Luckily Cara had some time to research his songs beforehand, because she didn't know who he was!

Click on the video to watch her amazing story.