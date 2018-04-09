Which animal is helping the red squirrel?

There are around two million grey squirrels in the UK, but just 140,000 red ones.

Experts say the number of them has been going down for many years.

Some wildlife campaigners are worried that if something isn't done, within the next ten years red squirrels won't exist in England.

The main reason red squirrels are under threat is because of grey squirrels, which were introduced from America in the 1870s.

They're competition for food and they also carry a disease which doesn't seem to affect them but can often kill red squirrels.

But scientists now think the red squirrels might have some furry friends who are helping to protect them!

Phew!