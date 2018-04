Image copyright YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images

Northern Ireland have got their first medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

18-year-old gymnast Rhys McClenaghan took victory in the men's pommel horse final.

Rhys won the gold medal in the men's pommel horse final.

Not only does it mean Northern Ireland have a gold medal but Rhys also beat the current Olympic world champion, Max Whitlock.

Rhys has described Max, who's part of Team England, as his "idol" so it's no wonder he's smiling so much!

Well done Rhys!