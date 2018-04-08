Commonwealth Games: Top tips from Welsh weightlifter Gareth Evans

At 12 years old Gareth Evans set himself two goals; competing in an Olympics and winning a gold medal at a Commonwealth Games.

Twenty years later he's now achieved both of those dreams after his victory in the 69kg contest on the Gold Coast!

And if that isn't enough, his gold medal was also the first of these Games for Wales.

He's been weightlifting since he was at school when his teacher swapped football for the sport during a P.E lesson.

Here are his top three bits of advice for young athletes.