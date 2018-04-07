Dolls dress to impress in loo roll and lettuce
Check out these amazing dolls' outfits which have been created from some pretty unusual things. Forget fabric and think more along the lines of loo roll, money, tin foil and even lettuce. Yep, we're serious and they're seriously good...
-
Jian Yang
This is the man behind the wacky wonders...oh hang on no it's not, it's just a toy of him. Jian Yang lives in Singapore and he loves dolls! He uses his amazing folding skills to make some pretty incredible doll-sized outfits.
-
Jian Yang
Can you believe that all of these outfits have been made from loo roll or tissue paper!? Most of Jian's dresses only last a day before he has to throw them away. What a bummer!
-
Jian Yang
Ok if you don't believe they're made out of loo roll, taker a closer look!
-
Jian Yang
Now it might not be the first thing you think of after you've eaten but why let a good food wrapper go to waste. She's got a top hat on her noodle...to go with her noodles! Yum!
-
Jian Yang
Talking of food...would you like a doll with your salad?! It's not every day you see a doll dressed in lettuce but somehow this looks pretty cool!
-
Jian Yang
Here Jian's used traditional red envelopes. They're often given to kids with money inside to celebrate Chinese New Year. Each year is named after one of the animals from the Chinese zodiac. 2018 is the year of the dog so of course there's a little paper pooch too.
-
Jian Yang
Look at these 'tinny' dresses! You might be more used to seeing foil wrapped around your packed lunch but it turns out it also makes some pretty neat clothing. We're not sure rocking the tin-man look would be the most comfortable but you'd certainly stand out!
-
Jian Yang
Now this is a pricey outfit! Jian's made this dress from money - let's hope he unfolded it all afterwards so he could spend it.
-
Jian Yang
This golden creation is completely made out of paper. We're definitely a fan of all this fabulous folded fashion!
Image gallery
World's wackiest races
- 6 April 2018
Every dog has their day
- 6 April 2018