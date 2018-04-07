Dolls dress to impress in loo roll and lettuce

Check out these amazing dolls' outfits which have been created from some pretty unusual things. Forget fabric and think more along the lines of loo roll, money, tin foil and even lettuce. Yep, we're serious and they're seriously good...

  • A male doll holding a toilet roll Jian Yang

    This is the man behind the wacky wonders...oh hang on no it's not, it's just a toy of him. Jian Yang lives in Singapore and he loves dolls! He uses his amazing folding skills to make some pretty incredible doll-sized outfits.

  • Three dolls dressed in white tissue Jian Yang

    Can you believe that all of these outfits have been made from loo roll or tissue paper!? Most of Jian's dresses only last a day before he has to throw them away. What a bummer!

  • Close ups of folded toilet roll clothing on dolls Jian Yang

    Ok if you don't believe they're made out of loo roll, taker a closer look!

  • A doll dressed in food wrapping Jian Yang

    Now it might not be the first thing you think of after you've eaten but why let a good food wrapper go to waste. She's got a top hat on her noodle...to go with her noodles! Yum!

  • A doll dressed in lettuce Jian Yang

    Talking of food...would you like a doll with your salad?! It's not every day you see a doll dressed in lettuce but somehow this looks pretty cool!

  • A doll dressed in red with money envelopes Jian Yang

    Here Jian's used traditional red envelopes. They're often given to kids with money inside to celebrate Chinese New Year. Each year is named after one of the animals from the Chinese zodiac. 2018 is the year of the dog so of course there's a little paper pooch too.

  • Three dolls dress in tin foil Jian Yang

    Look at these 'tinny' dresses! You might be more used to seeing foil wrapped around your packed lunch but it turns out it also makes some pretty neat clothing. We're not sure rocking the tin-man look would be the most comfortable but you'd certainly stand out!

  • A doll dressed in notes of money Jian Yang

    Now this is a pricey outfit! Jian's made this dress from money - let's hope he unfolded it all afterwards so he could spend it.

  • A doll dressed in gold paper Jian Yang

    This golden creation is completely made out of paper. We're definitely a fan of all this fabulous folded fashion!

