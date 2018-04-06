Commonwealth Games: Has Tom been able to get his pin badges?!
6 April 2018 Last updated at 12:08 BST
The Commonwealth Games are now well under way and the medals have started to pour in.
Team England swimmer Tom Hamer broke the world record he had already set in his S14 200m freestyle, taking home the gold medal.
But when we met him before the games, one thing he was REALLY looking forward to at the games was collecting pin badges.
Newsround caught up with the medal-winner to find out how he's been getting on with that!