Every dog has their day
Photographer Alex Cearns loves taking pictures of animals, and these pictures all have a story. Each of these dogs have a disability, but nothing is holding them back.
-
Alexandra Cearns
Pip: This is the picture that helped puppy-dog Pip find a home. When it was taken, Pip had lost most of her fur. In spite of this, she was a natural in front of the camera and loved being in the spotlight. The snap went viral and Pip was soon adopted into a loving family.
-
Alexandra Cearns
Keisha and Reuben: The two pooches are the best of friends. Keisha and Reuben both lost the use of their back legs, but their owners say they've adapted well to using their wheelchairs. Keisha is very loving and loyal, and her pal Reuben loves an adventure.
-
Alexandra Cearns
Lady Bug: In 2011, Lady Bug had lost both her eyes to a condition called glaucoma. However, being blind has done nothing to slow her down!
-
Alexandra Cearns
Raul: This cheeky guy loves the attention he gets on his daily walks. He lost the use of his back legs in 2016 so now uses a wheelchair. His family adore him and say he makes them laugh all the time.
-
Alexandra Cearns
Vegemite: At three years old, Vegemite was attacked by another dog and was badly injured. Sadly he lost his eye, but has adapted well. Vegemite loves watching TV, especially when there are animals on.
-
Alexandra Cearns
Dott: Jack Russell Dott loves nothing more than chasing anything that moves. She's also into running, paddle boarding, eating bacon and going on adventures. When she lost her eye in 2016 her owner worried how she might cope, but other than occasionally bumping into things, she's a happy dog!
-
Alexandra Cearns
Oompah: When she was rescued, Oompah was underweight, had lots infections and suffered with anxiety, particularly when she was left alone. After this snap was published, hundreds of people donated money for her treatment. Her owner, Clare, says that she is a strong spirit with a never-ending well of love.
-
Alexandra Cearns
Jessie: Since losing movement in her back legs, this pup's learnt to get around really fast in her wheelchair. So fast that her owners have had to replace her wheels more than once because she keeps wearing them out!
Image gallery
World's wackiest races
- 6 April 2018
Every dog has their day
- 6 April 2018
Medals, medals and... more medals!
- 5 April 2018