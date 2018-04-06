Sugar Tax: What does it mean

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lots of sugar can be very bad for you and it's hoped a new tax on sugary drinks will help to stop people consuming as much.

The makers of soft drinks are paying more tax under new rules that have come into force today.

Each litre of sugary drink will have an extra tax charge of between 18 to 24 pence, depending on how much sugar is in the drink.

It's all to try and put people off buying drinks with lots of sugar in them, like fizzy pop.

The move is hoped to help cut childhood obesity, tooth decay and illnesses like diabetes.

Many health experts have been calling for a tax for a long time and have praised the decision.

But some are unsure whether the tax will actually stop people buying sugary drinks.

Coca Cola has decided not to change the amount of sugar in it, Fanta's sugar content has gone down by 30 percent.

Some of the companies who make fizzy drinks have changed their recipe to avoid the higher tax.

Irn-Bru, Ribena and Lucozade have all cut between 10 and 13 grams of sugar from their drinks.

The tax only targets fizzy drinks and doesn't affect sugary food. Fruit or milk-based drinks are also unaffected.