Commonwealth Games: Martin's been pooped on by a flying fox

Here at Newsround we like to be right where the story is - on the front line of news.

Sometimes that means our presenters have to go above and beyond in the line of duty.

And that can mean things go wrong.

So please spare a moment of sympathy for Martin, who has been pooped on by a flying fox in Australia.

Oh well Martin, at least you get to enjoy the sunshine in Australia to make you feel better!

He might need to go and buy a new hat though... Check out the video!