Commonwealth Games day 1: Medals, medals and... more medals!

  • 5 April 2018

England, Scotland and Wales are raking in medals at the Commonwealth Games - and it's only the first day! Check out the big winners so far.

  • Top image shows the England team standing together wearing their gold medals, bottom left shows Nile Wilson mid jump and bottom right shows Max Whitlock balancing on a pommel horse with one hand. Getty Images

    One of the first big wins of the day was gold for the England artistic gymnastics team! Nile Wilson (bottom left) and Max Whitlock (bottom right) stood out with their routines. Scotland also managed to clinch a bronze in this final.

  • Left image shows Ellie Robinson smiling broadly holding her gold medal, left image shows Tom Hamer punching the air with delight at the end of his race. Getty Images

    Today was a banner day for England's swimmers as well. England para-swimmers Ellie Robinson and Tom Hamer clinched gold medals in their races as well! Tom broke the world record he had already set in his S14 200m freestyle, while Ellie won the S7 50m butterfly.

  • Left image shows Aimee Wilmott during her race, and right image shows her smiling for the camera afterwards when she's won the gold. Getty Images

    Aimee Wilmott pulled a gold out the bag (or should we say pool) in the women's 400m individual medley.

  • Left image shows Hannah Miley swimming in her race, right images shows her smiling wearing the silver medal. Getty Images

    Scotland's Hannah Miley came second in the women's 400m medley, winning the first of two silvers for Scotland!

  • Left image shows James Wilby grimacing, middle image shows James looking concerned, final image shows James beaming with the gold medal. Getty Images

    England's James Wilby didn't look that impressed with his performance in the men's 200m breaststroke final, or maybe he just hates the smell of chlorine? Either way he's all smiles when he was awarded gold!

  • Ross Murdoch smiles holding his silver medal next to James Wilby and Australian competitor Matt Wilson who won bronze. Getty Images

    Close behind James was Scotland's Ross Murdoch, snatching a silver medal for his performance in the same race.

  • Images shows Neil Fachie holding his arms wide in celebration on the back of his bike, with guide Matt Rotherham ahead. Getty Images

    Scotland's Neil Fachie and his guide Matt Rotherham won gold in the blind and visually impaired 1,000m para-cycling time trial!

  • The winners' podium shows Neil and Matt, Scotland's winners, with their medals in the centre. James and Pete, Wales' silver winners, to their left and Australia's bronze winners to their right. Getty Images

    Neil and Matt were presented their gold medals with Wales' James Ball and his guide Pete Mitchell. The Welsh champions won silver for their performance in the same race.

  • Sophie and Helen hold their hands aloft in celebration in the right image, and in the left they hold the England flag while wearing their gold medals. Getty Images

    Not to be outdone, Sophie Thornhill and her guide Helen Scott won the gold in the women's blind and visually impaired para-cycling sprint. That makes seven gold medals in total between Scotland and England on the first day!

  • England men's pursuit team on the track. Getty Images

    The England men's 4000m team pursuit cycling team and sprint cycling team both won silver today, while the women's sprint team won a bronze. A bronze was also won today by England swimmer James Guy for the men's 400m freestyle.

  • In the left image Jessica is running in her race, on the right she's holding the Commonwealth mascot Borobi and smiling wearing the silver medal. Getty Images

    There were amazing successes in athletics. England's Jessica Learmonth won silver in the women's triathlon - a race that involves three sports: running, cycling AND swimming. Phew!

  • Left image shows Marc running past Jonny Brownlee, right image shows Marc holding his bronze medal on the winners' podium. Getty Images

    Scotland's Marc Austin won a bronze in the men's triathlon, edging out England favourites, the Brownlee brothers!

  • Picture of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games sign. Getty Images

    That brings us to a close on a fantastic first day. Remember to check back with Newsround for more updates each day, and to catch our live bulletins with Martin who is reporting from the Gold Coast throughout the Commonwealth Games.

