Commonwealth Games day 1: Medals, medals and... more medals!
England, Scotland and Wales are raking in medals at the Commonwealth Games - and it's only the first day! Check out the big winners so far.
One of the first big wins of the day was gold for the England artistic gymnastics team! Nile Wilson (bottom left) and Max Whitlock (bottom right) stood out with their routines. Scotland also managed to clinch a bronze in this final.
Today was a banner day for England's swimmers as well. England para-swimmers Ellie Robinson and Tom Hamer clinched gold medals in their races as well! Tom broke the world record he had already set in his S14 200m freestyle, while Ellie won the S7 50m butterfly.
Aimee Wilmott pulled a gold out the bag (or should we say pool) in the women's 400m individual medley.
Scotland's Hannah Miley came second in the women's 400m medley, winning the first of two silvers for Scotland!
England's James Wilby didn't look that impressed with his performance in the men's 200m breaststroke final, or maybe he just hates the smell of chlorine? Either way he's all smiles when he was awarded gold!
Close behind James was Scotland's Ross Murdoch, snatching a silver medal for his performance in the same race.
Scotland's Neil Fachie and his guide Matt Rotherham won gold in the blind and visually impaired 1,000m para-cycling time trial!
Neil and Matt were presented their gold medals with Wales' James Ball and his guide Pete Mitchell. The Welsh champions won silver for their performance in the same race.
Not to be outdone, Sophie Thornhill and her guide Helen Scott won the gold in the women's blind and visually impaired para-cycling sprint. That makes seven gold medals in total between Scotland and England on the first day!
The England men's 4000m team pursuit cycling team and sprint cycling team both won silver today, while the women's sprint team won a bronze. A bronze was also won today by England swimmer James Guy for the men's 400m freestyle.
There were amazing successes in athletics. England's Jessica Learmonth won silver in the women's triathlon - a race that involves three sports: running, cycling AND swimming. Phew!
-
Scotland's Marc Austin won a bronze in the men's triathlon, edging out England favourites, the Brownlee brothers!
-
That brings us to a close on a fantastic first day. Remember to check back with Newsround for more updates each day, and to catch our live bulletins with Martin who is reporting from the Gold Coast throughout the Commonwealth Games.
