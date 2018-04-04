The Commonwealth Games have begun!
Check out these mind-blowing pictures from the Gold Coast opening ceremony.
-
Getty Images
The 21st Commonwealth Games, hosted in the Gold Coast of Australia, has begun! The rain was pouring down, but it did nothing to dampen the spirits in the Carrara Stadium. Light projections in the sand tell the story of the Earth and Australia.
-
Getty Images
Throughout the ceremony, people from different indigenous aboriginal Australian tribes perform dances inspired by traditional ceremonies. These dancers are from the Yugambeh tribe from the Gold Coast of Australia. This ceremony is about passing down knowledge from ancestors to descendants.
-
Getty Images
Performers with surfboards come together to prepare for the next dance.
-
Getty Images
These performers use beach towels as part of their dance celebrating the Gold Coast's famous beaches.
-
Getty Images
A traditional smoking ceremony is performed. This smoke is meant to have a cleansing effect, scaring away bad spirits and bringing good ones closer.
-
Getty Images
The cleansing smoke is carried throughout the stadium by the dancers.
-
Getty Images
Performers pretend to ride a rollercoaster, acting out the highlights of the Gold Coast using light projections.
-
Getty Images
The flags of the Commonwealth countries on display.
-
Getty Images
Athlete Sally Pearson carries The Queen's Baton to the stage. The Queen's Baton Relay started at Buckingham Palace on 13 March 2017 and has travelled thousands of miles, through every nation and territory of the Commonwealth. It holds the Queen's message, which is read out at the start of the Commonwealth Games.
-
Getty Images
Prince Charles receives the baton and opens the Commonwealth Games, known as the 'Friendly Games' on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, who is the Head of the Commonwealth.
-
Getty Images
A model of Migaloo, the famous albino humpback whale, appears to jump over all the performers in the final piece of the ceremony.
-
Getty Images
Lights, fireworks and dancing - the colours of the Commonwealth Games come alive as the opening ceremony draws to a close.
-
Getty Images
What an incredible beginning to the 21st Commonwealth Games! Let's hope we see even more amazing things over the next twelve days. Remember we will keep you up-to-date with all the latest news.
