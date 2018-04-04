The Commonwealth Games have begun!

  • 4 April 2018

Check out these mind-blowing pictures from the Gold Coast opening ceremony.

  • A tilted view of the floor of the Carrara stadium, which has dancers forming the shape of Australia against a blue light. Getty Images

    The 21st Commonwealth Games, hosted in the Gold Coast of Australia, has begun! The rain was pouring down, but it did nothing to dampen the spirits in the Carrara Stadium. Light projections in the sand tell the story of the Earth and Australia.

  • A tribe performs a traditional dance against bright blue light. Getty Images

    Throughout the ceremony, people from different indigenous aboriginal Australian tribes perform dances inspired by traditional ceremonies. These dancers are from the Yugambeh tribe from the Gold Coast of Australia. This ceremony is about passing down knowledge from ancestors to descendants.

  • Surfboards are held aloft as dancers sit on the sand. Getty Images

    Performers with surfboards come together to prepare for the next dance.

  • Performers use colourful towels in their dance. Getty Images

    These performers use beach towels as part of their dance celebrating the Gold Coast's famous beaches.

  • Performers in traditional Aboriginal dress blows a didgeridoo, helped by other performers. Getty Images

    A traditional smoking ceremony is performed. This smoke is meant to have a cleansing effect, scaring away bad spirits and bringing good ones closer.

  • A dancer in Aboriginal dress blows smoke from a bowl filled with leaves. Getty Images

    The cleansing smoke is carried throughout the stadium by the dancers.

  • Performers pretend to ride a rollercoaster, acting out the highlights of the Gold Coast using light projections. Getty Images

    Performers pretend to ride a rollercoaster, acting out the highlights of the Gold Coast using light projections.

  • The flags of the Commonwealth countries on display. Getty Images

    The flags of the Commonwealth countries on display.

  • Sally Pearson carries the baton to the stage to be received by Prince Charles. Getty Images

    Athlete Sally Pearson carries The Queen's Baton to the stage. The Queen's Baton Relay started at Buckingham Palace on 13 March 2017 and has travelled thousands of miles, through every nation and territory of the Commonwealth. It holds the Queen's message, which is read out at the start of the Commonwealth Games.

  • Prince Charles reads out the Queen's message underneath a sign that says 'Gold Coast 2018'. Getty Images

    Prince Charles receives the baton and opens the Commonwealth Games, known as the 'Friendly Games' on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, who is the Head of the Commonwealth.

  • A model of Migaloo, the famous albino humpback whale, appears to jump over all the performers in the final piece of the ceremony. Getty Images

    A model of Migaloo, the famous albino humpback whale, appears to jump over all the performers in the final piece of the ceremony.

  • Lights, fireworks and dancing - fireworks light up the Carrara stadium. Getty Images

    Lights, fireworks and dancing - the colours of the Commonwealth Games come alive as the opening ceremony draws to a close.

  • Fireworks light the sky around the stadium as the opening ceremony finishes. Getty Images

    What an incredible beginning to the 21st Commonwealth Games! Let's hope we see even more amazing things over the next twelve days. Remember we will keep you up-to-date with all the latest news.

More on this story