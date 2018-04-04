Commonwealth Games: Get to know Josh Stacey

The 21st Commonwealth Games is about to kick off in Australia.

Following the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday night, 4,500 athletes and para athletes from 71 nations and territories will be taking to the courts, arenas, pitches and tracks in the hope of coming home with one of 275 gold medals.

Newsround will be there reporting on all the action as the games get under way.

Josh Stacey will be competing in his very first Commonwealth Games for Team Wales.

We went to meet him to find out a little bit more about Team Wales's only para table tennis player heading to Australia!