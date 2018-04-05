Commonwealth Games: Get to know Tom Hamer

Team England's para swimmer Tom Hamer has taken gold in the pool on the first day of the 21st Commonwealth Games.

And not only that - he has set a world record in the process, with an incredible time of 1:55:88 in the Men's S14 200m freestyle.

He beat Liam Schluter and Dan Fox from Australia, who came in second and third, to secure the top spot on the podium.

We caught up with Tom ahead of the games to find out a little bit more about him.

Congratulations, Tom!