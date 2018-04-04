Commonwealth Games: Get to know Michelle Magee

The 21st Commonwealth Games is about to kick off in Australia.

Following the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday night, 4,500 athletes and para athletes from 71 nations and territories will be taking to the courts, arenas, pitches and tracks in the hope of coming home with one of 275 gold medals.

Newsround will be there reporting on all the action as the games get under way.

Michelle Magee will be competing in her very first Commonwealth Games for Team Northern Ireland, before heading home to do her A-levels.

We went to meet her to find out a little bit more about Team Northern Ireland's youngest netballer heading to Australia!