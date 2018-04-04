Commonwealth Games: Welcome to the Gold Coast in Australia

The 2018 Commonwealth Games start on 4 April in Australia.

More than 4,500 athletes from 71 nations and territories will compete for 275 gold medals at this year's Games.

More than 2.4 billion people - nearly a third of the world - will be represented over 12 days of sporting action.

River, Cooper and Willow show us around the city where it will all take place, Gold Coast, and tell us about some of the best things about living there.