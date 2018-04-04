Martin Luther King: Why you should know more about him

Fifty years ago, on 4 April 1968, civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King was killed in Tennessee, USA.

On Wednesday, his family will join thousands of people across the US at special ceremonies to mark the anniversary of his death.

During Martin Luther King's lifetime, black people in America were treated as second class citizens and King wanted that to change.

His work paved the way for equal rights across the world.

Watch Ayshah's report looking back at the life of Martin Luther King Jr.