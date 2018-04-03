Ivory trade: New ban on ivory planned to help protect elephants

Britain plans to introduce tougher laws when it comes to buying and selling ivory, in order to help protect elephants.

Ivory is the hard white material that some animals' teeth and tusks are made from.

In some countries ornaments and jewellery made from it can be sold for a lot of money.

New laws would make it illegal to trade almost all ivory, and people who break the ban could go to prison for up to five years.

