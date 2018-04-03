Pictures: Behind the scenes at the Commonwealth Games
The Games are about to get started on the Gold Coast in Australia. Here's a sneak peek at the village where all the athletes will be staying.
-
PETER STEBBINGS/AFP/Getty Images
What do you do with the thousands of people competing in the Games? Give them their own village of course! 6,600 athletes, team officials and journalists will all be staying here. This is one of the pools. Nice!
-
PETER STEBBINGS/AFP/Getty Images
Now, if there wasn't enough competition already, there's also a games room. It actually looks pretty cool with arcade games, pool tables and games consoles. Some of the athletes have already been checking it out. Let's hope they don't get too distracted!
-
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
And after all that sport they're going to need a good rest. This is what one of the bedrooms looks like. They even get shampoo and conditioner...they'll probably need a good shower after all that sport too.
-
Getty Images
There's artwork on the walls in the bedrooms which have been done by local kids. The athletes are allowed to take it home as a souvenir. We love this pic of a surfer!!
-
Chris Hyde/Getty Images for GOLDOC
The athletes are going to need somewhere to help them recover after they've competed. This is the massage room...
-
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
There are also ice baths! Brrrr
-
Getty Images
But thankfully there's a hot sauna. Ahhh that's better.
-
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
No village would be complete without a...salon?! Yep a salon. Well the athletes are bound to deserve some pampering.
-
SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images
Here is the media centre where all of the journalists will be based. Imagine getting to report on the Games like Newsround's Martin!
-
Getty Images
There are more than 6,600 people staying in the village - that's a lot of mouths to feed. This is where all of the media will eat. In the main dining area over 18000 meals will be served every day! Now that's a lot of food.
-
Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Here's the bar where everyone can hang out. We wonder if any of the athletes will get up and sing?!
- What are the Commonwealth Games and who takes part?
- Video How much do the Brownlee brothers know about the Commonwealth Games?
- Video Team Wales's Josh: 'I'm looking forward to showing I belong there'
- Video Team Scotland's Ellie: 'I can't believe I'm going!'
- Video Team NI's Michelle: 'I've never played in a tournament this big!'
Image gallery
World's wackiest races
- 6 April 2018
Every dog has their day
- 6 April 2018
Medals, medals and... more medals!
- 5 April 2018