Newshound: Watch Pebbles' April Fools' out-takes

Here at Newsround HQ we like a good joke, so for April Fools' Day we told everyone CBBC was going to have a brand new TV show for your pets.

If you hadn't guessed, we were only kidding though!

Sadly, Pebbles the pooch isn't really going to present Newshound, but lots of people on social media were really hoping he would!

But here's the proof that having a furry face on the telly isn't as easy as it looks.

Watch the out-takes of Ricky interviewing paw-some Pebbles!