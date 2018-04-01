Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choose wedding flowers

Image copyright Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves for their wedding day.

The royal couple plan to get married on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Florist Philippa Craddock will create the floral displays for the special day, Kensington Palace said.

Meghan Markle has said on social media in the past that peonies make her "endlessly happy".

Image caption Peonies will be featured in the wedding flowers on 19 May

Kensington Palace said the designs will reflect the wild and natural landscapes from which many of the plants will be picked from.

The couple's lemon and elderflower wedding cake will also be decorated with fresh spring flowers.