Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker to win third world heavyweight boxing title

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Joshua was taken to 12 rounds for the first time in his career

Britain's Anthony Joshua has moved a step closer to becoming the undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion.

He beat New Zealand's Joseph Parker in front of nearly 80,000 people at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Joshua won the fight - his 21st win in a row - with a points decision by three judges.

The victory means that he now holds three of the four major world championships on offer in the heavyweight division - adding the WBO belt to his WBA and IBF titles.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Joshua only has the WBC world title left to claim

Anthony Joshua speaking to Sky Sports: "This was about boxing finesse - I stuck to my word. I know what it takes to be a champion. Joshua Parker said he wanted a war, but it was all about boxing finesse.

"The main thing we cannot forget is that I am the unified heavyweight champion of the world."