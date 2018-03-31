Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker: Boxers set for world heavyweight clash

Anthony Joshua is aiming to win his third world heavyweight boxing title when he takes on Joseph Parker in Cardiff on Saturday.

Some 78,000 fans are expected at the Principality Stadium to watch Joshua battle the New Zealand boxer in the one of the biggest matches of 2018.

Joshua's IBF and WBA world titles will be on the line, as will Parker's WBO belt, in the first heavyweight unification match held in Britain.

BBC Sport correspondent David Ornstein is in Cardiff and sent us this report ahead of the big match.