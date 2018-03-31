Pictures: The weirdest places to play sport ever!
Check out this gallery of our top picks of the most unusual places for people to get sporty.
Reuters
A crew of scientists took a break from their busy work in the Arctic to play football on a massive sheet of ice! It got us thinking about other unusual places to play sport...
Getty Images
Here's another weird game of footie... a bit of a soggy one. This is river football, where you play a football match, well, in a river of course! The people of the village of Bourton-on-the-Water in Gloucestershire do this every August. Hope the ball doesn't float away!
Getty Images
If you're afraid of heights you'd best look away now. Back in 2005, tennis legends Roger Federer and Andre Agassi had a friendly knock-about with a difference. This unusual match took place at the top of of a helipad towering over 200 metres above Dubai, UAE.
Getty Images
After the game Agassi peered over the edge while Federer smashed a tennis ball into the sea. Look out below, dolphins!
Getty Images
I wonder if any sea life popped up to watch this one? It's a basketball match on the USS Midway aircraft carrier. The game took place in the Pacific Ocean back in 2012. The teams had to battle against high winds but Syracuse Orange took the win beating San Diego State 62-49. It gives a whole new meaning to the term slam-DUNK.
Christopher Furlong
It's underground cricket next. Of course it is! Players from two village teams played the one-off match at Honister Slate Mine deep inside a Lake District mountain in 2013. The pitch was 600 metres inside the mine, the bails were pieces of slate and the wicket was a mesh mat. Owzat!
Alex Livesey
Here's a pic from the World Ice Golf Championships. Yes that really is a thing! It's been running every year since 1997 in Greenland and temperatures can drop as low as minus 50 degrees. Brrrr!
NASA
But this place definitely wins the most respect for a weird place to play sport - the Moon! Astronaut Alan Shepard is said to have smuggled a makeshift golf-club on board the Apollo 14. He hit two golf balls on the lunar surface, becoming the first - and only - person to play golf anywhere other than Earth. Talk about out-of-this-world!
