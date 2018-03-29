What is an invisible condition?

Crohn's disease, coeliac disease, sickle cell anaemia, and lupus are just a few examples of invisible conditions.

These are not usually life-threatening illnesses but they can affect the daily life of the person living with them.

For example, someone with chronic pain might need to sit down on public transport, but you'd never be able to tell they weren't well just by looking at them.

Watch the video above to understand more about invisible conditions...