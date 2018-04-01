Royal Air Force at 100: The most famous aircrafts from its history

Image copyright PA

The Royal Air Force (RAF) was created 100 years ago on 1 April 1918.

It was the world's first ever independent air service, totally separate from the army and navy, acting on under its own command.

It had around 290,000 personnel and nearly 23,000 aircraft.

From helping win the First World War, to rescuing thousands from natural disasters across the world, the RAF has been there for some of the most historic occasions of the past century.

Let's take a look at some of the most important aircraft from its history.

The beginning: World War One

Image copyright Hulton Archive Image caption The Sopwith Camel got its name from a hump-shaped cover over the machine guns

This picture shows one of the first airplanes used by the RAF, the Sopwith Camel.

The Sopwith helped bring victory to Great Britain and the countries working with it, known as the allies, in the First World War.

It was one of the highest scoring fighters of World War One, taking down an impressive number of enemy planes.

Single wing: Second World War

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Hurricane, top, and Spitfire planes were brought into action during the Second World War

On the 3 September 1939, England and France declared war on Germany. This was the beginning of the Second World War, a war no one thought would happen after the horror of the First World War.

With this new war came new threats from above and new technology was needed. Enter the Spitfire and the Hurricane... both would be vital in protecting England from air attack.

The Spitfire was produced in larger numbers than any other aircraft before or since. The Hurricane was an equally impressive fighter and played a major part in achieving the victory of 1945.

The jet age begins

Image copyright Wikicommons Image caption The Gloster Meteor was the first British jet fighter

Towards the end of the Second World War came a massive breakthrough, an airplane with a jet engine in it!

Called the Gloster Meteor, the jet could travel further and at much higher speeds than previous aircraft.

After the war the Meteor was in high demand and was even sold to Australia.

The Berlin Airlift 1948-49: RAF lends a helping hand

Image copyright Topical Press Agency Image caption The Handley Page Hastings C1 transport aircraft, lined up in Hertfordshire, served in many roles for RAF and took part in the Berlin Airlift

After the Second World War, Germany was occupied by Allied forces, including England and Russia.

Russia wasn't happy about some of the things that the Western Allies were doing in Germany, so they surrounded Berlin and stopped supplies reaching the city.

The RAF was part of a team who airlifted supplies to the people in the city. They brought in food, medical supplies and many other items to keep Berlin running.

During the year it was in action, the Western Allied air craft ran over 200,000 flights and delivered up 8,893 tonnes of essentials each day.

VTOL: Vertical take-off and landing

Image copyright PA Image caption Harrier jump jets taking off at RAF Cottesmore in Oakham

This impressive looking machine is the Harrier jump jet.

The Harrier was the most successful VTOL plane of its time and has been used the world over by the RAF, the Royal Navy and also the American and Indian Navies.

Designed to operate without a runway, the Harrier could simply stop in the air and land straight down, much like a helicopter.

The modern age

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The F35 Lightning II is packed with up-to-the-minute tech

Above is the future of the RAF... the F35 Lightning II.

The F35 is another vertical take-off and landing aircraft like the harrier, but this one is totally packed with 21st century tech.

It has advanced stealth technology to keep it safe from attack, amazing manoeuvrability... and it is fast enough to break the sound barrier!