Final preparations for the space probe that will travel to the sun.

The Nasa space probe that's going on a mission to the sun is having it's final preparations.

Scientists are putting the finishing touches to the Parker Solar Probe ahead of its journey in July.

They've spent 60 years working on the project that will see a spacecraft sent to the sun for the first ever time.

The probe is about the size of a small car and will go around the sun 24 times.

It will have to survive temperatures as high as 1400 degrees Celsius.

Info sent back to earth will help scientists understand why the sun's atmosphere is hotter than its surface and also learn more about solar storms which can affect communication satellites.

