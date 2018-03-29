Who will win Women's Footballer of the Year?

  • 29 March 2018

Five England players have made the shortlist for the Women's Footballer of the Year award - here's what you need to know about them.

  • Fran Kirby Getty Images

    Striker Fran Kirby is jewel in Chelsea Ladies' crown, after guiding them to their first ever Champions League semi-final. But is it enough to secure the Footballer of the Year Award?

  • Isobel Christiansen Getty Images

    Man City's Isobel Christiansen, who also plays for England as a midfielder, is up for the prize. It's the first time that the Football Writers' Association have run a women's competition. They've been honouring male players for 71 years.

  • Jodie Taylor Getty Images

    Jodie Taylor will be looking to get her hands on yet another award. The striker has already won the Golden Boot as top scorer in the 2017 European Championship - but will be eyeing up the Footballer of the Year Award.

  • Jordan Nobbs Getty Images

    Another Lioness, Jordan Nobbs will be looking for a boost after missing out playing in the SheBelieves Cup due to injury earlier in the year. The winner of the Footballer of the Year will be announced in London on 10 May and is judged by a panel.

  • Lucy Bronze Getty Images

    England team player Lucy Bronze has recently started playing for Lyon, in France - and is arguably the world's best right back. Could she lift the prize?

