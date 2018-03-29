Who will win Women's Footballer of the Year?
Five England players have made the shortlist for the Women's Footballer of the Year award - here's what you need to know about them.
Striker Fran Kirby is jewel in Chelsea Ladies' crown, after guiding them to their first ever Champions League semi-final. But is it enough to secure the Footballer of the Year Award?
Man City's Isobel Christiansen, who also plays for England as a midfielder, is up for the prize. It's the first time that the Football Writers' Association have run a women's competition. They've been honouring male players for 71 years.
Jodie Taylor will be looking to get her hands on yet another award. The striker has already won the Golden Boot as top scorer in the 2017 European Championship - but will be eyeing up the Footballer of the Year Award.
Another Lioness, Jordan Nobbs will be looking for a boost after missing out playing in the SheBelieves Cup due to injury earlier in the year. The winner of the Footballer of the Year will be announced in London on 10 May and is judged by a panel.
England team player Lucy Bronze has recently started playing for Lyon, in France - and is arguably the world's best right back. Could she lift the prize?
