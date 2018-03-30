Ready Player One: Virtual reality comes to life in sci-fi blockbuster

Ready Player One is taking movie fans on a trip to a world they've never seen before.

The adventure film, set in 2045, follows teenager Wade Watts on his search for an Easter egg in a worldwide virtual reality game.

If Wade and his friends can complete the challenges inside the game before anyone else then they will creator's huge fortune.

Ayshah went to meet the cast to find out more about this gaming blockbuster.

Ready Player One (12A) is out in UK cinemas on 30 March