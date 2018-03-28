What's happening in the Democratic Republic of Congo?
28 March 2018 Last updated at 16:37 BST
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) is a large country in central Africa where there is a lot of conflict.
The land in the DR Congo has a lot of natural resources like oil, minerals and precious metals, which can make a country more wealthy.
But despite this, millions of people who live there are incredibly poor and are suffering because of fighting that is going on there.
