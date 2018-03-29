Australian cricket coach quits and captain banned for 12 months

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Austrlia cricket coach Darren Lehmann has quit after a cheating scandal.

Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann will quit his job at the end of the current Test series.

It's after his team-members were found to have cheated during a match in South Africa by damaging a ball being used.

Called ball-tampering, it can affect the way the ball travels through the air and is against the rules of the game.

Coach Lehmann, who wasn't involved in the ball-tampering himself, decided to resign in the hope that it might help restore fans' trust in the team.

Image copyright PA Image caption Steve Smith (pictured left) and David Warner (pictured right) have been punished for their actions

The Australian cricket team's former captain, Steve Smith and former vice-captain, David Warner, have been stripped of their roles and banned for a year.

Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the cheating by deliberately messing with the ball "to get an advantage", was given a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia.

The three had already been sent home from Australia's tour because of their actions.

Smith and Bancroft have also been suspended from captaining Australia for at least the next two years.

Media playback is unsupported on your device WATCH: Australian cricket team admit cheating over the weekend

Cricket Australia also said Bancroft used sandpaper to damage the ball during the match with South Africa.

It found Smith and Bancroft had made "misleading public comments" on Saturday when they instead claimed it had been yellow tape.

Australia's prime minister Malcolm Turnbull had said the scandal "bitterly disappointed the whole nation".