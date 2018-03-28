Big Garden Birdwatch results!

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sparrows flew to the top spot this year, followed by starlings and the colourful blue tit came third in this year's list

The Big Garden Birdwatch is over and the results are in.

It was started in 1979 by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

Every year it tries to show which birds are doing well in the UK and which are struggling and need some help.

But it's a big job so it needs as many people at home as possible to keep an eye on their gardens and make notes of the birds they see!

That's why the RSPBC have always asked for help from the public - and about 420,000 people joined in this year, recording 6.7 million bird sightings.

Based on this year's figures sparrows are the most common, followed by starlings and the colourful blue tit came third.

So what did we learn form the Birdwatch this time?

Sparrows soar to top spot once again...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sparrows are not bothered by people and urban areas which has helped them thrive in many places in England and Europe

You will probably recognise this little bird! its the common house sparrow and they came the top of the Big Garden Birdwatch for another year.

These little dudes love to sing and make noise with all their friends and you would struggle to miss them having a good time!

They are quite happy in built-up areas, with lots of people, and you will find them all over the world.

But just because they have huge numbers doesn't mean that they haven't had big declines as well - so lots is still being done to help them.

Siskins are on the up and up!

Image copyright PETER KOMKA/EPA Image caption Siskins are small, lively and belong to the finch family of birds.

Siskins are a small type of finch with a forked tail and yellowy feathers!

They are on their way up the charts this year and have got to number 24.

Siskins are winter visitors to our shores and their numbers are usually higher when our weather is better than on mainland Europe.

So when we have a mild winter these little chaps are much happier than in colder temperatures.

Blackbird and Robin numbers fall

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Blackbird sightings were down from last year and so were robins. Hopefully next year will see these numbers increase

Two of the most recognisable birds in our country are the robin and the blackbird. But this year there's been a drop in recorded sightings.

But the RSPB is hoping this is down to a mild winter which has meant there was more food available in the countryside.

This meant the little birdies didn't need to rely the food we leave out for them in our gardens.

Another thing we know is that both birds didn't have the best breeding season. Let's hope things pick up for them next year!

Remember it doesn't take much to watch out for all the wildlife we have in this country and the world!

All you need is some patience and a pair of binoculars don't hurt either. So get out and see what you can see!