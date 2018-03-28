Dynamo opens up about life with the invisible condition called Crohn's

Image copyright PA/Dynamo Image caption Dynamo as he normally looks (left) and the picture he shared showing the effects of his medication (right)

Magician Dynamo has said medication for Crohn's disease has caused his recent change in appearance.

Crohn's affects the parts of your body that help you digest food.

The symptoms can come and go and doctors don't really know what causes it. It can't be cured but is treated with medicines.

Dynamo, whose real name is Steven Frayne, posted a video on his social media accounts explaining he became "really sick" in 2017.

Since then the medicine he's taken has caused him to "put on quite a lot of body weight" and develop a rash.

He also said he can't shuffle cards right now because his hands are sore.

What is an invisible condition?

Crohn's is a long-term condition, but you would not be able to tell by looking at somebody that they have it.

This makes it what is often called an 'invisible condition'.

There are lots of different kinds of invisible conditions and children can have them too.

You can find out more about what life's like for some kids who are affected by clicking here.

"Thanks for the support"

Since talking about his condition, Dynamo says he's had loads of support with people getting in touch with him.

Many have thanked him for bringing attention to Crohn's.

He's thanked fans who've shared positive messages with him and said "I'm doing everything in my power to get myself better".