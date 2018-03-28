Shoppers in England to pay more for plastic bottles and drinks cans
28 March 2018 Last updated at 09:06 BST
People in England will soon have to pay more money when they buy drinks bottles and cans as a way to boost recycling and cut waste.
There will be an extra fee for some products - but shoppers will get their money back if they return the container it came in to be recycled.
The scheme is expected to cover plastic bottles, single-use glass containers, and steel and aluminium cans.
The full details, including how much the extra charge will be, still have be agreed and finalised.