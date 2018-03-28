Plastic recycling: Shoppers in England to pay more for plastic bottles
Shoppers in England to pay more for plastic bottles and drinks cans

28 March 2018

People in England will soon have to pay more money when they buy drinks bottles and cans as a way to boost recycling and cut waste.

There will be an extra fee for some products - but shoppers will get their money back if they return the container it came in to be recycled.

The scheme is expected to cover plastic bottles, single-use glass containers, and steel and aluminium cans.

The full details, including how much the extra charge will be, still have be agreed and finalised.

