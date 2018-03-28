Canadian teen wins lottery jackpot on her 18th birthday

Image copyright Loto Quebec Image caption Charlie Lagarde (pictured in the middle) won the lottery on her 18th birthday

A Canadian teenager has struck the jackpot after buying her first ever lottery ticket to mark her 18th birthday.

Charlie Lagarde, from the province of Quebec, bought the scratch ticket to celebrate turning 18 on 14 March.

She won, and had the choice between taking a $1 million lump sum now - which is about £550,000 - or earning $1,000 a week for life.

Charlie decided to get the money every week, and says she wants to use it to travel and for her education.

"I want to study photography. One of my dreams would be to work for National Geographic magazine," she told Loto Quebec.